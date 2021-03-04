Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter.

