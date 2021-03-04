Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 153,157 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

