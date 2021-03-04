GHOSTPRISM Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $145,663.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00478662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00072676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00495101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053717 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,767,546 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

