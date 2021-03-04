GHOST (GHOST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $312,332.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. GHOST has a market cap of $3.50 million and $312,332.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00473871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00077946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.77 or 0.00487211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052554 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

