Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Update

Generation Hemp Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GENH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986. Generation Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.
Generation Hemp Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.