General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

