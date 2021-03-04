General Electric Company (GEC.L) Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GEC opened at GBX 13.58 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.21. General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.60 ($0.18).

About General Electric Company (GEC.L)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

