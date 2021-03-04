Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBERY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.