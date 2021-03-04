GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €31.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.50 ($34.71).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

