GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$47.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.88. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$48.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

