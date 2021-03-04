Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

