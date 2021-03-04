Gas Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $10.57 or 0.00022004 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $107.03 million and $27.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00492302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052471 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.