Gary L. Rosenthal Sells 10,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE WHD opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cactus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.