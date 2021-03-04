GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.03.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
