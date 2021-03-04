FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Cut by Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.04.

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

