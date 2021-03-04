FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Raised by Analyst

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

INO stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

