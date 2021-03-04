FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. Increased by Cormark (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Shares of GCL opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.83 million and a P/E ratio of -12.82.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

