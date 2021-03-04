FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

