FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($8.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.40).

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

RETA opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $208.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.