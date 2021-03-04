FY2021 EPS Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Cut by Analyst

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C3.ai in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Norges Bank bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

