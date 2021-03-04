FY2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 76.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AstraZeneca by 833.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

