FY2020 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.