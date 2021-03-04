FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.26. 452,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.16. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

