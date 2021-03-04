FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,356,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.47. The stock had a trading volume of 77,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.