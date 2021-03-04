Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $476.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

