fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

fuboTV stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,621,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,480,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $26,787,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

