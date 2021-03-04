FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will announce $177.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.18 million and the lowest is $174.56 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full year sales of $719.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,140. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.