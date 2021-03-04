Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts Sells 21,758 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).
Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,445 ($31.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,044 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,725.89. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £960.62 million and a P/E ratio of 54.58.
