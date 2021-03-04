Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts Sells 21,758 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,445 ($31.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,044 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,725.89. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £960.62 million and a P/E ratio of 54.58.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

