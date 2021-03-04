Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

