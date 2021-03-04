Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

