Fred Hite Sells 4,310 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $240,799.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
