Fred Hite Sells 4,310 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $240,799.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

