Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,091 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 99,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

