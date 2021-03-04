FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Update

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FONU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 533,902,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,668,566. FonU2 has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About FonU2

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

