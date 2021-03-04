FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Update

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FONU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 533,902,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,668,566. FonU2 has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About FonU2
Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.