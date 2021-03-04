Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $385.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.30 million and the lowest is $371.79 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of FOCS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 1,904,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,975. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

