FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

FLIDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of FLIDY remained flat at $$3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.87.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

