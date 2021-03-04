Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Cap of $794.32 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Flow has a market capitalization of $794.32 million and approximately $52.87 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $34.09 or 0.00069255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00488094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00490699 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

