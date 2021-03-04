FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

