Flamingo (FLM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.36 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

