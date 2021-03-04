Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $174.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,059 shares of company stock valued at $13,819,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

