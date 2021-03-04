Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

FSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $3,717,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.