FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 981,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. FirstCash makes up approximately 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

