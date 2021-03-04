First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the January 28th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,210. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.