First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 12,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,229. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

