First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $53.63 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.