First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.71 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

