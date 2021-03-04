First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCB stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $413.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $731,585. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

