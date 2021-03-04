First Trust Advisors LP Takes $698,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

AMPH opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.62 million, a P/E ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,513,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. Insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.