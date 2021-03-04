First Trust Advisors LP Sells 87,596 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

