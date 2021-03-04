First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 204,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 362,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 63,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

