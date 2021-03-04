First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

